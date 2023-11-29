ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Jefferson J-Hawks put up a battle on their home court, but the defending NIC-10 champion Guilford Vikings came away with a 62-58 win Wednesday on the opening night of conference play.
Jefferson senior Randy Johnson scored his 1,000th career point.
For highlights watch the media player above.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Jefferson J-Hawks put up a battle on their home court, but the defending NIC-10 champion Guilford Vikings came away with a 62-58 win Wednesday on the opening night of conference play.