ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Guilford Vikings continues to roll on their home court Friday night defeating Freeport 78-57.



Malachi Johnson scored 25 points, Marquez Jordan scored 22 and Mekhi Doby 19 to lead the Vikings who are now 7-1, 4-0. Freeport got 14 points from Elijah Richmond. The Pretzels are now 3-5, 2-2.



