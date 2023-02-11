ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Guilford boys basketball team clinched at least a tie for the NIC-10 championship Saturday afternoon by defeating Belvidere 72-44.

The Vikings got 22 points from sophomore Jaden Webster. Senior Mekhi Doby, playing his final game on his home court at Guilford, finished with 12 points and Malachi Johnson added ten points including a vicious dunk.

Guilford improves to 22-7 overall with the win and 15-2 in conference play. They can clinch the conference championship outright next Wednesday night when they play at Auburn. Guilford’s last conference championship was way back in the 1999-2000 season.

