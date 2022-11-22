ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Guilford Vikings dropped their season opener at the 205 Tip-off Classic Tuesday evening falling to Frederick Douglass High School of Memphis, Tennessee 71-53.



Junior Cinco Gary led the Vikings with 19 points. Malachi Johnson added ten. The Vikings suffered a big blow early in the game when returning senior Mekhi Doby went down hard while going for a rebound. He limped off the court and did not return.



For highlights watch the media player above. Guilford will be back in action in the 205 Tip-Off Classic Wednesday at 2 p.m. against Elgin Larkin. That game will be played at Auburn High School.