Guilford earns third straight victory at Harlem

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Guilford knocked off Harlem at Harlem Wednesday evening 65-53. The surging Vikings have won three straight conference games to raise their conference record to 3-1.



Harlem is now 2-3 in conference play. Meckhi Dolby and Malachi Johnson each scored 17 points for Guilford. Demarion Price added 14.



Harlem was led by Lathan Lewis with 16 points, DeAndre Young with 14 and Alex Wilson with ten.

For highlights click on the media player.