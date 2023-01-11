ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Guilford controlled the first half and then held on for a 56-52 win against Auburn Wednesday night.



The Vikings led by nine points at halftime 32-23. Auburn rallied to take the lead briefly in the second half, but Guilford came through in the final minute with clutch plays. None bigger than a steal by sophomore guard Connor Doyle that led to a Guilford basket on a putback by Malachi Johnson that gave Guilford a 54-52 lead with 23 seconds to play. The Knights calmly brought the ball up the court looking for a clean shot to either tie it or win the game.



Rakim Chaney drove the lane with six seconds to play. He put up a shot, but Guilford’s Cinco Gary with his long reach got his right hand on it for a block. The ball was batted under the basket and Gary grabbed it. He was immediately fouled with 2.6 seconds to play.



Gary then knocked down both free throws at the other end for the final score of 56-52.



Mekhi Doby led Guilford with 18 points. Johnson scored 14, eight in the third quarter, and Gary scored ten for Guilford.



Auburn was led by Adrian Agee with 23 points. Brennan Horton Lee scored ten.



Guilford is now 8-2 in conference play, half a game ahead of Auburn and Boylan which are both 7-2.



For highlights watch the media player above.