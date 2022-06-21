ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–In a showdown of RPS 205 schools, Guilford edged Jefferson 41-36 Tuesday evening at the East Summer League. Both teams battled hard proving that rivalries don’t take a break even in summer time.



For highlights of this game watch the media player above. Following are more scores from Tuesday night at East.



East 52 Belvidere North 42

Guilford 45 South Beloit 36

Jefferson 41 Winnebago 34

Harlem 60 Rochelle 39



East 68 Rochelle 36

Guilford 41 Jefferson 36

Belvidere North 36 Winnebago 26

Harlem 55 South Beloit 28