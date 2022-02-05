Guilford erases double-digit halftime deficit to beat Hononegah in overtime

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Hononegah Indians led 35-24, but in the second half the Guilford Vikigns came alive from beyond the arc and erased a double-digit deficit to take a three point lead with less than 20 seconds left.

At that moment, Hononegah junior Brandon Beck nailed a three-pointer to tie the game up and force overtime. Guilford jumped out to a lead in overtime and despite allowing Hononegah several chances to close the gap, the Vikings pulled it out in the end with a 79-67 win.

Guilford proved they were able to shake off a gut-wrenching 52-50 loss on Wednesday to NIC-10 conference leader, Auburn Knights, who are 14-0 in league play.

In the win on Friday night Guilford senior Semaj Smith and sophomore Malachi Johnson scored 23 points each.

In the loss, Hononegah junior Brandon Beck led all scorers with 26 points, and senior Owen Hart scored 18 while fighting through an injury.