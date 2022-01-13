Guilford gets a true “Team” victory at Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –It was one of those rare nights when virtually everyone in a Guilford uniform contributed to the Vikings latest NIC-10 win Thursday night at Belvidere.



Head coach Chris Dixon decided to start his reserves to give them some extra experience and to reward them for their hard work so far this season in practices. It worked. The Bench Bunch played through the entire first quarter and the first minute of the second quarter before the starters were sent into the action. At the time Guilford had a six point lead.



The Vikings starters then needed only two seconds to assert themselves. Malachi Johnson took an inbound pass and fired in a three-point shot. From that point on it was a rout. Guilford defeated the Bucs 60-30.



The Vikings improve their record to 11-7, 8-2 to strengthen their grip on second place in the NIC-10. For highlights click on the media player.