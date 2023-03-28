ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–In many ways this was a historic season on the basketball court for the Guilford girls. Now it’s historic off the court.

Four seniors from this year’s team signed with colleges Tuesday where they will continue to play ball. Jhanel Coleman signed with Illinois Central College. Avery Green signed with the University of Dubuque. Taj Hanserd signed with Monmouth College, and Lindsey Knuth signed with the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

Those four players helped Guilford set a school record this season with 25 wins. They also won Guilford’s first regional championship in girls’ basketball in 27 years.

“This is more special than any win or loss or any championship I’ve ever won or this season,” said Guilford head coach Mike Jamerson. “This is what it’s all about. It’s about getting these kids to the next level and watching them fulfill their dreams.”