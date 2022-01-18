Guilford girls improve to 8-2 in NIC-10 play with a win over Jefferson

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Guilford’s strong season continued on the court Tuesday evening when the Lady Vikings defeated Jefferson 66-46. The Vikings led by only a point at halftime before taking control in the third quarter.



Sydney Donaldson led Guilford with 18 points. Sharpshooter Kiara Brandon scored 15.



The Vikings’ record overall improves to 15-6. For highlights click on the media player.