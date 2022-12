ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Guilford defeated Boylan 54-45 Friday night to take over sole possession of second place in the NIC-10 girls’ race.



Both teams entered the game with one conference loss to trail first place Hononegah by one game in the loss column. Guilford now is 9-5, 5-1 while Boylan is 8-3, 5-2.



For highlights watch the media player above.