(ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO-WQRF)–A Rockford track & field tradition carried on Saturday. The East Relays were held at Guilford’s Swanson Stadium, and it was Guilford that stood out.

The Guilford girls topped the field of seven girls teams for the girls’ team championship. The Guilford boys finished second in the nine-team boys field behind only Zion Benton.

Following are the team and individual results. You can watch some of the highlights by watching the media player above.

EAST RELAYS (GIRLS) [7 Teams]

Guilford 190 2. Elgin Larkin 87 3. Bowman Academy 85 4. Pecatonica 28 5. East 27 6. Jefferson 14 7. Beloit Memorial 1

4×800: Guilford 2nd (Blakeney, Reese, Trejo, Weber)

4×100: Guilford 2nd (Lambert, Bondzi, Jarett, Sites anchor)

4×200: Guilford 2nd (Jones, Page, Muhammad, Henry)

100 hurdles: Guilford Jr. Anna Jones 1st 16.10

100m.: Guilford Sr. Jolena Sites 12.57

1600m: Guilford Fr. Larkin Blakeney 6:44

1600m. Sprint Medley Relay: Guilford 1st (Jarrett, Bevins, Sites, Gagan)

800 Sprint Medley Relay: Guilford 1st (Jarrett, Lambert, Bondzi, Gasmund)

4×400: Guilford 2nd (Jones, Foote, Weber, Lambert)

3200m: Guilford Jr. Lena Andrews 13:24.88

HJ: Guilford Jr. Anna Jones 1st 1.52m 5’0, Guilford Michelle Gasmund 2nd

PV: Freshman Kaelei Foote 1st 2.44m (8’0)

TJ: Guilford Jr. Anna Jones 1st 0.26m 10’5, Guilford Jr. Lillian Jarrett 2nd 0.26m 10.50

Discuss: Guilford Soph. Natassja Bowman 30.55m 100’2”.

Shot Put: Guilford Soph. Natassia Bowman 10.44m (34’3”)

EAST RELAYS (Boys) [9 teams]

Zion-Benton 110 2. Guilford 92 3. East 76 4. Beloit Memorial 50 5. Jefferson 41 6. Bowman Academy 50 7. Pecatonica 28 9. Streator 26 9. Elgin Larkin 24

4x800R: Guilford 1st (Bachta, Johnson, Koenings, Johnson) 0:09.05

4x100R: East 1st (Green, Dotson, Catlin, Latimore)

3200m: Guilford Soph. Riddock Blakeney 1st 10:54.81

100m. hurdles: Guilford Sr. Jordan Woods 1st 16.98, Jefferson Sr. Kapela Imani 2nd 17.04

100m.: 1st Aneefy Ford-Streator 10.97

1600m: Guilford jr. Hayden Johnson 1st 4:41.26

4x200R: 1st East (Dotson, Latimore, Green, Catlin) 1:31.44

1600m Sprint Medley: 1st Zion-Benton, 2nd East

800m. Sprint Medley: 1st. Zion-Benton 1:42.53.

HJ: East Jr. Prentiss Wynn: 1st 1.83m.

PV: Soph. Antonio Alexander Jefferson 1st 2.44m

LJ: East Jr. Javius Catlin 1st 6.52m. 21’ 4.75”. Max Milbrath-Pecatonica Jr. 2nd

TJ: Pecatonica Jr. Max Milbrath 1t .34m.

Discus: Jaedyn Coleman Beloit Memorial 1st 38.50m. 126’3”

Shot: Derion Lee Zion-Benton 1st