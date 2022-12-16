ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–No NIC-10 boys basketball teams made it to the holiday break undefeated in conference play. Guilford made sure of that by handing Boylan its first conference loss Friday night 74-67 at Boylan.



The Vikings led throughout most of the game. The Vikings were up 34-30 at halftime. They stretched that to a ten-point lead in the third quarter before the Titans rallied to tie it. But the Vikings regain the lead 54-51 after the third quarter. They bent but didn’t break in the fourth. They got a key driving basket from Mekhi Doby down the stretch along with some key free throws by Doby.



Guilford improves to 8-2 overall and 5-1 in conference play. Boylan is also 8-2, 5-1.



For highlights watch the media player above.