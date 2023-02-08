ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Guilford keeps finding ways to win big games. The Vikings did it again Wednesday night on their home court edging the Boylan Titans 52-49.



Boylan went on a run in the third quarter to take a ten-point lead, but the Vikings stormed back to tie it at the end of the third quarter on a buzzer-beater three-pointer by Mekhi Doby.



The fourth quarter was back-and-forth. Malachi Johnson converted a big and-one for Guilford, and sophomore Jaden Webster scored a driving layup to give the Vikings the lead for keeps.



Nine players scored for Guilford in a balanced effort led by Marquez Jordan’s ten points. J’Mar Johnson and Mark Harris scored 12 each for the Titans. Guilford improves to 13-2 in conference play and 20-7 overall. The Titans are now 11-4, 18-10. For highlights watch the media player above.