ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Wednesday night started out festive for Guilford with a brief ceremony recognizing Malachi Johnson on recently scoring his 1,000th career point. The night ended festive for the Vikings in the form of a 60-47 win over the East E-Rabs.



This was Guilford’s first win over East since February of 2011, ending a streak of 23 straight losses to East. Even last year when Guilford won the NIC-10 championship, the Vikings still lost twice to East.



In this game Je’sean Frye scored 13 points and Malachi Johnson 12 for Guilford. Jaden Webster was right behind with 11. East was led by Johntarion Leach with 14 points and Sterling Hoarde with eight.



Guilford improves to 5-0 in the NIC-10 and 8-2 overall. For highlights watch the media player above.