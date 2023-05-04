ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Guilford won six individual events and one relay on its way to claiming the NIC-10 Championship in girls track & field Thursday evening at Boylan.

For highlights, watch the media player above. Continue reading for a list of team results and the individual champions.

TEAM RESULTS (NIC-10 GIRLS)

Guilford 162 2. Hononegah 131 3. Auburn 74.5 4. Belvidere 49 5. Boylan 47 6. Freeport 39

7. Harlem 30.5 8. Belvidere North 25

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONS (NIC-10)

100M.-Jr. Essence Horton-Graves-Auburn 12.23

200M-Jr. Essence Horton-Graves-Auburn 25.51

400M-Jr. Lillian Jarrett-Guilford 1:00.39

800M-Jr. Madison Harmsen-Guilford 2:22.26

1600M-Jr. Madison Harmsen-Guilford 5:20.81

3200M-Jr. Nina Fiore-Belvidere-11:45.22

100M hurdles-Jr. Anna Jones-Guilford 15.10

300M hurdles-Sr. Jolena Sites-Guilford 46.54

Shot Put-Sr. Madelyn Bishop-Boylan 41.8

Discus-Sr. Madelyn Bishop-Boylan 119’0”

High Jump-Freshman Zariah Burnett-Guilford 5’7”

Pole Vault-Sr. Makenna Hughes-Hononegah 8’6”

Long Jump-Sr. Ma’Kayala Winters-Auburn 17’10

Triple Jump-Sr. Ma’Kayala Winters-Auburn 36’11.5

RELAY WINNERS (NIC-10)

4×100: Guilford (Curry, Burnett, Jarrett, Sites) 49.10

4×200: Auburn (Land, Weatherly, Horton-Graves, Turnmire) 1:46.92

4×400: Hononegah (Balsley, Frake, Dimke, Sterud) 4:07.87

4×800: Hononegah (Tubbs, Trout, Buckley, Frake) 10:20.11