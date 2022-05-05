BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Hononegah and Belvidere North have been the dominant NIC-10 teams in girls track and field in recent years, but Thursday evening at Belvidere North it was the Guilford Vikings who ran away with the championship.

The Vikings won the team title by more than 44 points with Hononegah finishing in second place. Guilford won five individual events and three of the four relay events.



For highlights watch the media player above.

Following are the final team standings and the individual event champions.

TEAM STANDINGS (NIC-10 Girls Track & Field)

Guilford 163 Honononegah 118.83 Harlem 78 Auburn 61 Boylan 52 Belvidere North 41.83 Belvidere 27.33 Freeport 11 Jefferson 3 East 1

INDIVIDUAL EVENT AND RELAY CHAMPIONS

100m. Essence Horton-Graves (AUburn) 12.31

200m. Jolena Sites (Guilford) 25.51

400m Hannah Bilodeau (Harlem) 58.56

800m Michelle Gasmund (Guilford) 2:23.37

1600m Michelle Gasmund (Guilford) 5:35.85

3200m Isabella Anderson (Boylan) 11:59.10

100m hurdles Anna Jones (Guilford) 16.65

300m hurdles Jolena Sites (Guilford) 47.53

4×100 relay (Guilford) 49.29 (Bruce, Craigs-Ingram, Gray, Sites)

4×200 relay (Guilford) 1:48.79 (Gary, Craigs-Ingram, Gray, Curry)

4×400 relay (Guilford) 4:12.92 (Jarrett, Gray, Harmsen, Gasmund)

4×800 relay (Belvidere North) 10:32.89 (Ulferts, Pecora, Dixon, Sippy)

Shot Put Madelyn Bishop (Boylan) 40′ 2.5″

Discus Madelyn Bishop (Boylan) 108′ 8″

High Jump DeYana Franco-Daye (Guilford) 5’0

Pole Vault Bree Messenger (Belvidere North) 8’0

Long Jump Ma’Kayala Winters (Auburn) 17′ 2.5″

Triple Jump Ma’Kayala Winters (Auburn) 35′ 2.5″