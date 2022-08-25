ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Guilford’s volleyball team is showing it’s going to be in the mix in a balanced NIC-10 Conference in girls volleyball. The Vikings ran their record to 2-0 Thursday evening by defeating Boylan 25-20, 25-19.



That victory comes on the heels of Guilford’s opening win Tuesday against Rockford East.



For highlights of this match, watch the media player above.