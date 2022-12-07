MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Guilford Vikings improved their NIC-10 record to 3-0 and their overall record to 6-1 with a 67-49 win at Harlem Wednesday evening. That was Harlem’s first conference loss after posting two conference wins.
For highlights watch the media player aboe.
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Guilford Vikings improved their NIC-10 record to 3-0 and their overall record to 6-1 with a 67-49 win at Harlem Wednesday evening. That was Harlem’s first conference loss after posting two conference wins.