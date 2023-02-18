HUNTLEY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–It’s been a long time coming, but the Guilford girls basketball program finally has a regional championship to celebrate. The Vikings defeated the number one seed Huntley Red Raiders Friday night 43-40 to win the Huntley 4A Regional Championship.



This is Guilford’s first regional championship in girls basketball since 1996. Guilford’s record is now 24-9. Now it’s on to the Hampshire Sectional.



For highlights of this game, watch the media player above.