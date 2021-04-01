ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Two of the NIC-10’s top volleyball teams went at it Thursday night at Guilford. The Vikings hosted Hononegah.
It was tight for one set. Guilford won the opener 25-23, but the Vikings jumped out to a big early lead in the second and claimed that one 25-13.
For highlights click on the media player.
Guilford sweeps Hononegah in NIC-10 volleyball showdown
