ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Two members of the girls swimming team at Guilford signed letters of intent with colleges Monday afternoon.



Ruby Poffinbarger signed with Division III Monmouth College.



“I have been wanting to go to Monmouth since I was a little kid,” said Poffinbarger. “It’s been a, I don’t think anyone was shocked when I picked Monmouth.”



Senior Mikayla Durkin signed with Division I East Carolina University. Durkin has been a NIC-10 champion in the sprints. She has qualified for state in the 50-meter freestyle and the 100-meter freestyle.



“I really like the coaches and the girls were very nice and the campus was beautiful,” said Durkin of East Carolina. “It’s just a place I can see myself for the next four years.”

