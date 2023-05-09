ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Two members of Guilford’s Girls’ NIC-10 championship track and field team have signed with colleges.



Jolena Sites has signed with Western Illinois. Sites won the 300 meter hurdles in the NIC-10 meet last week. She was second in the 100 meter dash and in the 200 meter dash.



Michelle Gasmund has signed with Indiana State. She finished second in the 400 meter run and third in the 800 in the NIC-10 meet. Gasmund will also compete in cross country at Indiana State.