ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The track at Guilford’s Swanson Stadium will from this night forward be known as the “Lee Marks Memorial Track.”

The District 205 Board of Education was expected to approve the name at its board meeting Tuesday night.

Marks was the head track coach at Guilford for 47 years from 1967 through 2014. He coached three state champion athletes. Marks passed away a couple years ago.