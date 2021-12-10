Guilford upends Hononegah in NIC-10 boys basketball

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Guilford posted it’s biggest win of this young season so far Friday night. The Vikings knocked off Hononegah 69-66.



The Vikings got 28 points from junior Meckhi Doby and 21 points from sophomore Malachi Johnson.

Hononegah had a balanced effort. Dominic Commisso scored 17 points, Owen Hart and Braydon Savitsky-Lynde each scored 16 and Brandon Beck scored 14.



Guilford improves its record to 2-4, 1-1. Hononegah is now 6-3, 3-2. For highlights click on the media player.