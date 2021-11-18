Guilford volleyball standout Ella Holmstrom signs with Marquette

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Another local high school volleyball player is taking the Division I path to college.

Guilford senior Ella Holmstrom signed a National Letter of Intent Thursday with Marquette. Holmstrom was a four-year varsity player for the Vikings and an All-Conference outside hitter in the NIC-10.

A couple years ago she verbally committed to Indiana, but she flipped to Marquette.

“When you’re that young like, the decisions you make can change by the time you turn 18, you go off to college, mature,” said Holmstrom. Culture is really important to me. I also really wanted to be near a city and a really competitive atmosphere as also important to me.

Holmstrom plans to major in Journalism at Marquette.