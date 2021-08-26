Guilford wins NIC-10 duel at Boylan

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –The Guilford Vikings won an early season NIC-10 showdown on the volleyball court Thursday defeating Boylan 25-16, 25-9.

Guilford senior and Indiana University commit Ella Holmstrom didn’t let chants of ‘Overrated’ from the Boylan student section rattle her. She led the way for the Vikings.

