Guilford’s Dennis ready to jump right into the MAC with Ohio University

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Kate Dennis’ dream of playing major college basketball has arrived and much faster than even she could have anticipated.

Wednesday afternoon the Guilford senior signed a national letter of intent with the Ohio University Bobcats. It was one of 16 NCAA Division I programs that offered her a scholarship.

“It’s very exciting for me. I’ve waited my whole life for this kind of moment,” said Dennis. “As a little girl I always wanted to play Division I basketball growing up. So just to be living out my dream is incredible and amazing.”

Dennis was named to First Team All-NIC-10 last season as a junior when she averaged 17.1 points and almost five rebounds per game. She helped the Vikings win 18 games. She has also been a standout for the AAU team Illinois Elite.

The pandemic has accelerated here college career. Since the NCAA is granting an extra year of eligility to anyone who participates this season she has decided to enroll early at Ohio. She’ll head to Athens in early December shortly after she earns her final two high school credits to graduate from Guilford.

Ohio University has a rich women’s basketball program under head coach Bob Boldon, the winningest coach in Ohio history. Last season the Bobcats won 19 games. In 2018-19 they won 30 games and they went to the Round of Eight in the Women’s NIT. The coaches at Ohio like everything about Dennis’ game, but they’re especially fond of the way she can knock-down three-point shots.

“They’ve expressed to me that I’m going to be a pretty big part of their program,” said Dennis, “But again I don’t really have any expectations going in.”

Dennis plans to major in Sports Management. Ohio University is recognized for having the best Sports Management program in the country.