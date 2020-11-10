Guilford’s Michelle Gasmund leads girls all-conference picks for the NIC-10

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Guilford sophomore Michelle Gasmund was head and shoulders above the competition in the NIC-10 this season, so it’s no surprise she has been named the MVP of the conference. Gasmund was undefeated against conference competition including the conference meet which she won by almost a full minute. She also won the 3A Guilford Regional.



Girls All-NIC-10 Cross Country 1st team

Michelle Gasmund-Guilford sophomore

Rachel Hilby, Boylan senior

Hailey Henry, Hononegah junior

Indigo Sterud, Hononegah sophomore

Nina Fiore, Belvidere freshman

Lauren Johnston, Hononegah senior

Madison Harmsen, Guilford freshman

Taylor Wartell, Auburn senior

Ryanne Bronnimann, Hononegah junior

Isabelle Roethle, Auburn senior

Erin Collins, Hononegah junior

Sydnie Elder, Belvidere North senior