Guilford’s Michelle Gasmund leads girls all-conference picks for the NIC-10

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Guilford sophomore Michelle Gasmund was head and shoulders above the competition in the NIC-10 this season, so it’s no surprise she has been named the MVP of the conference. Gasmund was undefeated against conference competition including the conference meet which she won by almost a full minute. She also won the 3A Guilford Regional.
Girls All-NIC-10 Cross Country 1st team
Michelle Gasmund-Guilford sophomore
Rachel Hilby, Boylan senior
Hailey Henry, Hononegah junior
Indigo Sterud, Hononegah sophomore
Nina Fiore, Belvidere freshman
Lauren Johnston, Hononegah senior
Madison Harmsen, Guilford freshman
Taylor Wartell, Auburn senior
Ryanne Bronnimann, Hononegah junior
Isabelle Roethle, Auburn senior
Erin Collins, Hononegah junior
Sydnie Elder, Belvidere North senior
