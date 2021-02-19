ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area for Friday, February 19 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. (Catch ‘Overtime’ Friday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 for a look at the week in high school basketball.)
BIG NORTHERN BOYS
Byron 72 Oregon 45 (Tigers’ 5th straight win)
Rockford Lutheran 73 Stillman Valley 44 (Crusaders 7-0, Hill 21 points)
Rockford Christian 65 Genoa-Kingston 52 (Cogs suffer their first conference loss)
Winnebago 85 Mendota 33 (Bago’s 6th straight win, now 6-0 in the conference)
Rock Falls 74 North Boone 50
AREA BOYS
Rochelle 90 Plano 56 (Hubs sink 18 three-point shots!)
DeKalb 66 Naperville Central 62
Sycamore 52 Sandwich 43 (Hermann 22 points)
Moline 67 Sterling 59
Marengo 64 Harvard 33
BIG NORTHERN GIRLS
Byron 64 Oregon 32
Genoa-Kingston 46 Rockford Christian 43
Stillman Valley 49 Rockford Lutheran 43 (Stillman’s Lexi Lichty scores her 1,000th point)
Winnebago 56 Mendota 26
Rock Falls 55 North Boone 18
NUIC GIRLS
Forreston 38 AFC 27
Lena-Winslow 51 Orangeville 41
Eastland 52 Polo 29
Amboy 83 Milledgeville 34
Pecatonica 41 Dakota 39
AREA GIRLS
Sycamore 45 Sandwich 23 (Sycamore 6-1, 4-0)
Moline 73 Sterling 62
H.S. basketball scores for Friday, February 19
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area for Friday, February 19 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. (Catch ‘Overtime’ Friday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 for a look at the week in high school basketball.)