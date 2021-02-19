H.S. basketball scores for Friday, February 19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area for Friday, February 19 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. (Catch ‘Overtime’ Friday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 for a look at the week in high school basketball.)



BIG NORTHERN BOYS

Byron 72 Oregon 45 (Tigers’ 5th straight win)

Rockford Lutheran 73 Stillman Valley 44 (Crusaders 7-0, Hill 21 points)

Rockford Christian 65 Genoa-Kingston 52 (Cogs suffer their first conference loss)

Winnebago 85 Mendota 33 (Bago’s 6th straight win, now 6-0 in the conference)

Rock Falls 74 North Boone 50



AREA BOYS

Rochelle 90 Plano 56 (Hubs sink 18 three-point shots!)

DeKalb 66 Naperville Central 62

Sycamore 52 Sandwich 43 (Hermann 22 points)

Moline 67 Sterling 59

Marengo 64 Harvard 33



BIG NORTHERN GIRLS

Byron 64 Oregon 32

Genoa-Kingston 46 Rockford Christian 43

Stillman Valley 49 Rockford Lutheran 43 (Stillman’s Lexi Lichty scores her 1,000th point)

Winnebago 56 Mendota 26

Rock Falls 55 North Boone 18



NUIC GIRLS

Forreston 38 AFC 27

Lena-Winslow 51 Orangeville 41

Eastland 52 Polo 29

Amboy 83 Milledgeville 34

Pecatonica 41 Dakota 39



AREA GIRLS

Sycamore 45 Sandwich 23 (Sycamore 6-1, 4-0)

Moline 73 Sterling 62