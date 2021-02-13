H.S. basketball scores for Saturday, Feb. 13 & from Friday, Feb. 12

ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the high school basketball scores from this weekend for the Rockford area from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. Check back later for updates.
[Games from Saturday, Feb. 13]
NIC-10 Boys
Jefferson 57 Auburn 47
Boylan 54 Belvidere 26
East 73 Harlem 56
Guilford 70 Freeport 67
Byron 53 Belvidere North 45 (non-conf.)
AREA BOYS
Rockford Lutheran 87 Sterling 56 (Crusaders 5-0, Derus gets 1,000th point)
DeKalb 69 Eastlan d57
NIC-10 GIRLS
Auburn 53 Jefferson 45
Boylan 73 Belvidere 35
Guilford 66 Freeport 14
Harlem 71 East 22
Hononegah 60 Winnebago 51 (non-conference)
AREA GIRLS
Oregon 59 West Carroll 43
Eastland 59 Forreston 18
South Beloit 36 Christian Life 9
DeKalb 57 Indian Creek 48
Rochelle 37 Kaneland 32
[GAMES FROM FRIDAY, FEB. 12]
BIG NORTHERN BOYS
Byron 59 Mendota 54
Dixon 48 Rock Falls 39
Genoa-Kingston 65 Oregon 42
Winnebago 86 North Boone 42
Rockford Lutheran 68 Rockford Christian 44
NUIC Boys
Pecatonica 76 West Carroll 27
Dakota 39 Orangeville 37
Eastland 61 Milledgeville 41
Polo 40 Forreston 29
East Dubuque 73 Scales Mound 72
Warren 69 River Ridge 36
Galena 56 Stockton 40
AREA BOYS
Ottawa 53 Sycamore 51
LaSalle-Peru 83 Rochelle 64
DeKalb 54 Naperville N. 50
BIG NORTHERN GIRLS
Byron 44 Mendota 14
Dixon 56 Rock Falls 49
Genoa-Kingston 48 Oregon 38
Winnebago 71 North Boone 11
Rockford Lutheran 52 Rockford Christian 39
AREA GIRLS
Sycamore 53 Ottawa 19
