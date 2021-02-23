H.S. Basketball scores for Tuesday, February 23

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the high school basketball results from around the Rockford area for Tuesday, February 23 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. (Catch ‘Overtime Friday night’s live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 for our weekly look at high school basketball in the Rockford area).
NIC-10-BOYS
Auburn 71 Belvidere 35
Boylan 46 Guilford 42
Jefferson 66 Freeport 56
East 67 Belv. North 28
Harlem 64 Winnebago 60 (non-conference)
AREA BOYS
Rockford Lutheran 97 Indian Creek 78 (Lutheran 9-0, IC’s first loss since Feb. 17, 2019)
NIC-10 GIRLS
Hononegah 52 Harlem 31 (Hononegah 8-0, 7-0…Harlem 5-1, 5-1)
Auburn 47 Belvidere 18
Boylan 60 Guilford 50
Belvidere North 39 East 28 (North’s first game after dealing with COVID)
Jefferson 56 Freeport 35
AREA GIRLS
Eastland 51 Amboy 49
Forreston 55 Milledgeville 44
