H.S. Basketball scores for Tuesday, February 23

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- If it wasn't clear before Tuesday evening it is now. Hononegah is head-and-shoulders above everyone else in the NIC-10 in girls basketball.

The Indians demonstrated their talent by handing Harlem its first lost 52-31. Harlem came into the game with a record of 5-0, but the young Huskies struggled with Hononegah's pressure defense which forced numerous turnovers.

Hononegah has had an impressive stretch coming off a 30 point win at Boylan last Saturday. Next the Indians will face another one of the NIC-10's best teams Auburn on Thursday.