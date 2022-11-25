ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school basketball scores for Rockford area teams from Friday, November 25.
BOYS GAMES
Boylan 74 Rockford Lutheran 70
Freeport 60 St. Charles North 57
Barrington 53 Hononegah 36
Hampshire 60 Belvidere North 32
Jefferson 60 Perspectives 49
East St. Louis 80 Jefferson 31
Rocfkord East 77 Elgin Larkin 56
Guilford 75 Chicago Bogan 66
Perspectives 63 Harlem 58
Chicago Clark 71 Harlem 32
Chicago Bogan 61 Rockford East 60
Harvard 48 North Boone 33
South Beloit 73 Aquin 39
Morrison 51 Milledgeville 24
Christian Life 52 Plano 49
DeKalb 56 Canton 37
Genoa-Kingston 63 Indian Creek 38
GIRLS GAMES
Homewood-Flossmor 40 Guilford 29