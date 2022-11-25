ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school basketball scores for Rockford area teams from Friday, November 25.

BOYS GAMES

Boylan 74 Rockford Lutheran 70

Freeport 60 St. Charles North 57

Barrington 53 Hononegah 36

Hampshire 60 Belvidere North 32

Jefferson 60 Perspectives 49

East St. Louis 80 Jefferson 31

Rocfkord East 77 Elgin Larkin 56

Guilford 75 Chicago Bogan 66

Perspectives 63 Harlem 58

Chicago Clark 71 Harlem 32

Chicago Bogan 61 Rockford East 60

Harvard 48 North Boone 33

South Beloit 73 Aquin 39

Morrison 51 Milledgeville 24

Christian Life 52 Plano 49

DeKalb 56 Canton 37

Genoa-Kingston 63 Indian Creek 38

GIRLS GAMES

Homewood-Flossmor 40 Guilford 29