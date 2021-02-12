H.S. Hoops scores for the Rockford area for Thursday, Feb. 11

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Following are the high school boys and girls basketball scores for the Rockford area for Thursday, February 11 from the ‘Overtime’ sports team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg.
NIC-10 BOYS
Boylan 50 Auburn 48 OT
Jefferson 58 Belvidere North 51
Hononegah vs. East Canceled
Belvidere 60 Guilford 27
Harlem 74 Freeport 59
AREA BOYS
South Beloit 61 Alden-Hebron 46
NIC-10 GIRLS
Auburn 42 Boylan 40
Hononegah 68 East 22
Harlem 60 Freeport 26
Guilford 74 Belvidere 12
Belvidere North vs. Jefferson canceled
NUIC GIRLS
Orangeville 33 Dakota 20
Polo 43 Forreston 20
Aquin 54 Pearl City 22
Stockton 45 East Dubuque 24
AREA GIRLS
South Beloit 35 Alden-Hebron 31
