Harlem able to close out in 51-33 win over Belvidere North

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Harlem Huskies have been on a roll as of recent and showed out with another strong performance on Saturday afternoon when they hosted Belvidere North.

The Huskies topped the Blue Thunder 51-33.

