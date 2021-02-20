Harlem able to close out in 51-33 win over Belvidere North

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Harlem Huskies have been on a roll as of recent and showed out with another strong performance on Saturday afternoon when they hosted Belvidere North.
The Huskies topped the Blue Thunder 51-33.
