Harlem and East boys clinch NIC-10 division championships

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The battle for the NIC-10 boys basketball championship is set. The division races were settled Tuesday night.
Harlem clinched Division ‘A’ by defeating Jefferson 53-47. That improved Harlem’s record to 9-3 to beat out runner-up Boylan (7-4).
East defeated Guilford to clinch Division ‘B’. The E-Rabs improved to 11-1 while runner-up Jefferson finished 10-2.
The conference championship game will be played Friday night at East. For highlights of Tuesday’s games click on the media player.
