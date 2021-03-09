Harlem and East boys clinch NIC-10 division championships

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The battle for the NIC-10 boys basketball championship is set. The division races were settled Tuesday night.

Harlem clinched Division ‘A’ by defeating Jefferson 53-47. That improved Harlem’s record to 9-3 to beat out runner-up Boylan (7-4).

East defeated Guilford to clinch Division ‘B’. The E-Rabs improved to 11-1 while runner-up Jefferson finished 10-2.

The conference championship game will be played Friday night at East. For highlights of Tuesday’s games click on the media player.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Sports Video

Overtime on Fox 39 Fridays at 11 p.m.

Trending Stories