Harlem and East boys clinch NIC-10 division championships

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- The Rockford Lutheran Crusaders goal was to win a state championship. When that became impossible with the cancellation of the state series the Crusaders readjusted their goal. It was simply to win every game in front of them. Mission accomplished.

The Crusaders capped off a 16-0 season Tuesday night by defeating Rockford Christian 52-37 to win the championship game of the Big Northern Conference Tournament.

Seniors Zach Derus and Logan Villafuerte led the Crusaders with 12 points each. Isaiah Johnson scored 18 and Javeion Hoover 11 for Rockford Christian.

The Crusaders celebrated in front of a handful of family members who were allowed inside the gymnasium. The players quickly put on purple T-shirts that read "Rockford Lutheran BNC Conference Tournament Champions.'

"It feels great," said Derus. "I mean we went 16-0 this year and that was our goal at the start of the season and just to finally do it feels amazing."

((Tyler Penney, Lutheran Center)) "Coming out being ranked number one in the state for 2A and taking out everyone in our conference for back-to-back years is a pretty good way to go out in my opinion," said senior center Tyler Penney. "It sucks we don't have a state championship, but we know how hard we worked for this and this is just going to have to do."

Lutheran coach Tom Guse couldn't say enough good things about his team. "This group cares so much about each other, and I'll say it their goal was to win a state title this year and they have every right to talk about it. It's not the season we envisioned two or three years ago, but they made the most of it and no one can take it away from them."