ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Another standout high school bowler from our area is headed to Rock Valley College.

Harlem senior Jermarrion Simmons signed with RVC Monday. Last week Hononegah seniors Logan Moore and Christian Bauer signed with RVC.

Simmons helped the Huskies finish second in the state last year, and he helped them win a national championship last summer. This season the Huskies took fourth at State. Simmons also finished second individually at state last year.

“I’m excited,” said Simmons Monday following his signing. “I can’t tell you the emotions that I’ve been going through lately, but I’ve been waiting for this day for so long. I’ve been dreaming about this for so long. I’m happy to once again go to another championship winning program and continue building that succees.”

The Rock Valley College men’s bowling team won an NJCAA National Championship last year.

Simmons will study Political Science in college. He hopes to be the governor of Illinois one day.