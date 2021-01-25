Harlem bowlers eager to get their season underway

MACHESNEY PARK (WTVO/WQRF) — The IHSA will provide an update this week on sports schedules, but the Harlem girls bowling team is ready to roll now. The girls held their first practice Monday at Forest Hills Lanes eager to get going.

Harlem girls teams have won three state championships over the last decade. Harlem finished second at State last year. Two key bowlers from that team graduate, Larua Bartelt and Amanda Bohn, but three other top bowlers are back: senior Olivia Watton, junior Paige Carpenter and junior Carolyn Richards. Joana Araojo, Jocelynn Eggert and Hailee Kerr are also ready to contribute.

Harlem should again be in the running for a state championship if the season plays out and if the IHSA allows a postseason schedule to be played. The girls don’t want to think about not having that opportunity.

“It would definitely be disappointing, but right now I want to take what we have,” says Watton. “I just want to be with my team honestly. I know it would suck to have my senior year end how many of us think it’s going to end (without a postseason), but I think right now it’s about family and team and now I just want to be with them and bond honestly.”

“I think I’m at the point where I’m pretty solid in my game and I just, I’m ready to get back into it.”

“We have five seniors on this team or maybe six I can’t remember off the top of my head, they need to be able to get out there and show what they can do whether it’s just league, or our conference or whatever,” said head coach Jim Heathscott. “I feel bad for them at this point because this is probably the most seniors I’ve had on a team in a while.”