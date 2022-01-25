Harlem bowlers ready to make another run at a state championship

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Another boys bowling team from Harlem High School will be going after a state championship this weekend.

The Huskies will head to O’Fallon near St. Louis for the state tournament Friday and Saturday. The Huskies are coming off a championship last weekend at the Hononegah Sectional.

Last year there wasn’t a state tournament because of COVID. Two years ago the Huskies finished seventh at state. Three years ago in 2019 they won state. That was the school’s second state championship in boys bowling. The first one came in 2017. This team has the talent to bring home another championship trophy.

The Huskies have three legitimate number one bowlers in freshman Devin Titus, junior Jermarrion Simmons and senior Eric Roberts, and it’s a deep group behind that trio.

“If we could take ten to 12 people (to state) we would,” said Roberts. “That’s how good, our team is like so deep. Now it’s down to eight, and we’ll see if we can make it.”

“We’re looking good,” said Simmons. “We feel like we have a good chance of winning like we do every year. The momentum is there from the coaching to the players to the parents.”

“They’re good,” said Head coach Nick Whitmire of his bowlers. “They’re all good enough. They have the talent. So we’ve just got to make sure we focus forward.”

Three other local boys bowling teams have also qualified for state: Belvidere North, Freeport and Hononegah. Individual bowlers who have qualified are Devan Skridla of Guilford, Payton Alexander of Auburn and Isaac Kaltenbrun of Oregon.