Harlem bowling finishes 2nd in State behind Simmons, Roberts top-3 finishes

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

O’FALLON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Harlem Huskies finished second in State on Saturday in Bowling. The Huskies finished just 105 pins short (12,904) of the State Champion Minooka High School (13,014).

Harlem was led by senior Eric Roberts who finished in third individually with a score of 2,721, and sophomore Jermarrion Simmons who finished second individually with a score of 2,735.

This is Harlem’s second runner-up finish at State since 2014-15.

The Hononegah Indians finished 12th in State as a team.

For full standings click the link: State Series Information & Results (ihsa.org)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Latest Sports Video

Overtime on Fox 39 Fridays at 11 p.m.

Trending Stories