Harlem boys basketball coach Mike Winters discusses his book “The Journey”

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — When you spend a quarter of a century in coaching, you learn a thing or two along the way. You might even want to put some of that knowledge down in a book. That’s what current Harlem boys basketball coach Mike Winters has done.

Winters has coached at Oregon, Jefferson, Rock Falls and Boylan in addition to Harlem. His teams have won seven conference championships. He guided Jefferson to a fourth place finish in the state in 2005. He took teams from Rock Falls and Boylan to the Super-Sectionals. This past spring his Harlem Huskies reached the NIC-10 championship game.

Now Winters has poured some of his experiences in coaching into a book titled “The Journey: Lessons from the Hardwood.” It’s for players, parents, fans and most of all it’s for young coaches.

“One of my passions is coaching coaches,” said Winters in an interview with WTVO/WQRF. “Helping them (coaches) out especially young guys who are starting to get going. Kind of like I was a young guy 27 years ago getting going when I was 20 years old. One of the things I’m really promoting is it’s everything I wish I had known 27 years ago when I first embarked on this journey.”

To view the entire interview click on the media player.

To place an order for a hard copy of Winters’ book click on this link:

https://www.coachwinters.com/product-page/the-journey-lessons-from-the-hardwood