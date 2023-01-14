Cherry Valley, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Harlem Huskies have successfully completed the first phase of their journey toward the IHSA Boys State Bowling Tournament. They won the Belvidere Regional Saturday at the Cherry Bowl.

The Huskies had three bowlers place in the top five individually. Senior Braden Schuld had the second best individual six-game series of the day with a 232.17 average. Senior Ryen Apgar had the fourth best series with a 228.83 average. Sophomore Devin Titus had the fifth best series with a 227.83 average. Senior Jermarrion Simmons (202.17) and sophomore Drake Titus (189.33) were next for the Huskies.

Belvidere North finished second as a team. The Blue Thunder were led by senior Samuel Moran. He had the third best series 229.00. Senior Nathan Perkins was next with the 11th best series 210.67.

Hononegah finished in third place as a team. The Indians were led by NIC-10 individual champion Charlie Hunt. The junior rolled a 300 in the opening game. He wound up with a six-game series average of 235.50 which was the best of any bowler in the regional. The 300 was Hunt’s 13th perfect game of his young career. He’s only a junior.

Hononegah’s second best bowler of the day was senior Logan Moore in 15th place with a 205.67 average.

The top teams and top ten individuals from the regional advance to the Rockford Guilford Sectional next week at Don Carter Lanes in Rockford.

