SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — On Saturday at Viking Lanes, the Hononegah Indians hosted a boys Sectional bowling meet. 16 teams from across the state competed with the top six advancing to State.

The Harlem Huskies were crowned Sectional champions with a grand total of 6,516.

Link to both team and individual scores: Sectionals Boys Scoring (wsimg.com)

