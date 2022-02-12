ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Harlem girls bowling team has finished first or second at the last four IHSA state tournaments. The Huskies are headed back to state again next weekend after they claimed the Belvidere Sectional Championship Saturday at Don Carter Lanes.

The Huskies finished with a six-game pin total of 6013. That was 383 pins ahead of runnerup Freeport.

Harlem was led by senior Paige Carpenter. Her six-game average of 217.17 was the fourth best individual effort of the day. Harlem junior Hailee Kerr was the next best bowler of the day for the Huskies. Her 210.80 avrage was the sixth best total of the day. Harlem senior Carolyn Richards had a six-game average of 203.00. That was the tenth best of the day.

The top individual bowler as Hononegah junior Madison Davenport. She had a six-game average of 221.33 with a high game of 255.

The IHSA state tournament will be held next Friday and Saturday at the Cherry Bowl in Cherry Valley.

TEAM RESULTS: (top 5)

Harlem 6013 Freeport 5730 Hononegah 5552 Sycamore 5443 East 4951

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS (top 10)