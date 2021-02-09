ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Harlem opened the season in a big way Tuesday night. The Huskies won their NIC-10 opener on the road at Boylan 67-50. The Huskies were led by Dominic Dawsey with 17 points and DeAndre Young with 15.
For highlights click on the media player.
Harlem gets season off to a great start with a win at Boylan
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Harlem opened the season in a big way Tuesday night. The Huskies won their NIC-10 opener on the road at Boylan 67-50. The Huskies were led by Dominic Dawsey with 17 points and DeAndre Young with 15.