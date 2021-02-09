Harlem gets season off to a great start with a win at Boylan

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Harlem opened the season in a big way Tuesday night. The Huskies won their NIC-10 opener on the road at Boylan 67-50. The Huskies were led by Dominic Dawsey with 17 points and DeAndre Young with 15.

For highlights click on the media player.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Sports Video

Overtime on Fox 39 Fridays at 11 p.m.

Trending Stories