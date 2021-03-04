MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Harlem knocked off Belvidere North 51-37 Thursday evening in NIC-10 Girls basketball. Harlem improves its record to 8-2 overall and 8-2 in the conference. Belvidere North is now 3-2, 3-2.
For highlights click on the media player.
Harlem girls defeat Belvidere North
