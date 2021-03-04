Harlem girls defeat Belvidere North

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- The Jefferson J-Hawks don't always win big, but so far this season they've always found a way to win. They boosted their NIC-10 record to 10-0 Thursday evening by nipping Hononegah in double-overtime 65-64.

The J-Hawks needed a crazy basket by Jemere Jefferson that hit the rim, the top of the backboard and then dropped through the hoop to force the second overtime otherwise Hononegah would have won this game.

Jefferson scored 18 points for the J-Hawks. Hononegah has proven to be very good since coming out of its two-week quarantine. The Indians had East on the ropes last Saturday before watching a 21 point lead slip away.

Jefferson is now 10-0 in the NIC-10. The J-Hawks have an even bigger game looming this Saturday on their home court against Division 'B' rival East which is 9-1 in the conference.