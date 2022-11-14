MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The girls high school basketball season has arrived. The Harlem Huskies took the court Monday evening for their season opener, a non-conference battle against Dixon.



The Duchesses won the matchup 44-40. They converted 21 of 25 free throws. Harlem was led by a ten-point effort from Grace Vyborny.



For highlights watch the media player above.