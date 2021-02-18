Harlem girls remain undefeated by edging Auburn

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- The Hononegah girls are a versatile team that can knock down three-point shots, run the floor, and play defense. So it should be no surprise that the Indians are 6-0, 5-0 in the NIC-10.

Thursday night they posted their latest win 60-27 over a solid Guilford team. For highlights click on the media player.