Harlem girls remain undefeated by edging Auburn

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Harlem girls are legit contenders for the NIC-10 girls basketball championship. They posted another impressive win Thursday night at home 47-44 over defending conference champion Auburn.

The Huskies improved to 5-0 on the season. They knocked down six three-point shots. Junior Julie Bailey made three shots from behind the arc in the first half. Junior Myah Davidson led the Huskies with 14 points.

