CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Day one of the IHSA Girls State Bowling Tournament is in the books at the Cherry Bowl. Harlem currently stands in third place and Hononegah is in eighth place.

Both make the cut to Saturday final six games of action.

Joliet West is in the lead, and Minooka is in second place.

The top local individual so far is Harlem freshman Allison Roberts in eighth placed. She averaged 212.2 during her six games Friday.

24 teams and 30 individuals began the competition.

